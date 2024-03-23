Briargate YMCA host job fair; positions open at all locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Briargate YMCA is hosting a job fair today in efforts to fill positions at all locations in Colorado Springs.

The recreational center is looking to hire part and full-time positions for several roles including: Before & After Care, Summer Day Camp, Sports, Lifeguards, Swim Instructors, Personal Trainers, Wellness Attendants & Membership Service Representatives.

The Briargate Y ask that those interested bring an up-to-date resume and to be prepared for an interview.

The job fair today is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4025 Family Place.