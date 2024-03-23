Bear Creek Nature Center presents safe eclipse demonstrations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - An educational event to understand and learn safe eclipse viewing practices was held today at the Bear Creek Nature Center.

The community was invited to come out and understand the historical and modern cultural context of the solar eclipse in society ahead of the total solar eclipse set to pass over the United Sates on April 8, 2024.

Attendees learned what solar eclipses are, the basic science of why eclipses occur, and where to go to see the upcoming solar eclipse.

Dave Warner, the President and Director of Education for the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society and NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador also demonstrated safe observing of the eclipse.

Free solar eclipse viewers were also given away to 100 attendees.