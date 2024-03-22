The City of Colorado Springs is currently searching for seasonal workers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Community leaders from the City of Colorado Springs are looking to fill around 200 seasonal workers positions. They say applicants are down noticeably from last year.

Every year the city of Colorado Springs hires seasonal workers, however, this year, the need for those employees is high.

Seasonal workers help from March through October to keep city parks clean, up-to-date, and green. Seasonal workers also help keep recreational centers running. Currently, the city is looking for several receptionists and peer leaders to help with scheduling activities for kids inside these recreational centers and more.

The positions range in pay from 15 to 23 dollars and hour and the work schedules are all flexible.

"I think this is a great way to kind of get a career start. I actually started my career in parks when I was 12, so now I'm on the other side and so that's really awesome and is a great way to get some experience, get to go do some cool things and get back to the community," said Jeffrey Plunkett, Colorado Springs Senior Recruiter.

People can apply now or they can attend the city's job fair that is coming up. That job fair will be held next Friday, March 29th, from 10 a.m. Until 2 p.m.

at the hillside community center.

For those who would like to attend the job fair, there is no need to make an appointment beforehand, all you have to do is show up and, if you can, bring a resume.

Some of these positions are also available for minors, meaning you do not have to be 18 years old to apply.