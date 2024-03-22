Pueblo PD trying to identify theft suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community for help identifying a repeat theft suspect.

The PPD said the man pictured above "has made a habit" of not paying for expensive items at the southside Lowes in Pueblo.

If you recognize this man, you are asked to contact the PPD at (719) 601-7770 or send them a message through Facebook. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719- 542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.