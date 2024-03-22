Lukas Gage regrets his ‘unhinged’ wedding with Chris Appleton

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Lukas Gage admits his whirlwind marriage to Chris Appleton was a bit “manic”

Gage appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” this week, where he was asked about their decision to wear fur coats at their Las Vegas wedding. Shania Twain performed for the former couple and Gage expressed some regret about getting her involved in their nuptials.

“I want to apologize to Shania Twain for wasting her time,” he said. “I mean … ‘We’re Still Holding On’….’You’re Still the One’ after three weeks? That was unhinged. That was like, the biggest waste of her time.”

He continued, “I love you Shania, I’m really sorry about that.”

Appleton and Gage filed for divorce six months after their April 2023.

Kim Kardashian officiated the ceremony, with Gage saying, “Look, Kim’s great. She was really sweet to fly us all out and take care of us and pay for everything,” the Road House star said. “Sorry to Kim and Shania… so sorry.”

The wedding even appeared on an episode of “The Kardashians.”

Twain responded to Gage’s remarks with humor, writing on social media, “If you’re not in it for love, I’m outta here!”

“I had a manic episode for six months,” Gage added. “I don’t know literally what went through my head. But we live and we learn.”

