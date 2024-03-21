The Great Sand Dunes National Park is asking the public for input regarding parking changes

COLORADO, (KRDO) -- The Great Sand Dunes National Park is asking for public input on how to deal with the growing number of visitors there. Before 2015, the park saw between 200,000 to 300,000 people per year. Now, that number is close to 600,000 people.

As a result, parking lots are filling up quickly, causing people to park on the side of the road, and there have also been long lines at the entrance station. Now the park is considering expanding the parking lot and adding more lanes to the entrance.

They’ll be asking for comments on these changes up until March 29. Anyone interested in sharing their thoughts, click here.