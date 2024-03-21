Severe structural issues plaguing Roncalli STEM Academy, school may close

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A spokesperson for District 60 in Pueblo told KRDO13 that they recently discovered heating and ventilation issues at Roncalli STEM Academy.

They said it's impacting the overall structural soundness of the building, leading the D60 Board of Education to set in motion the process that may lead to the closure of this South Side school.

District 60 said there is a significant leak within the school’s water-based HVAC system. They said water is settling somewhere under the school, where the majority of the piping system is located. This significant leak, which cannot be repaired due to the inaccessibility of the piping, is threatening the structural soundness of the facility.

With structural damage anticipated, a spokesperson for the district said the required work would have to include asbestos abatement, extensive roofing repairs or a full replacement, and the demolition of several interior areas in order to install the new HVAC equipment.

The cost to make the necessary repairs and renovations is estimated to be at least $38 million, far exceeding the cost to build a new school, according to District 60. If the district decided to repair the damage, the school would need to be closed for at least one year to allow significant work to occur.

The Board of Education did not make a decision to close Roncalli. They only approved a process that asks the District to develop a potential plan, according to District 60. At this time, the school remains open.

Officials with District 60 said they're actively working to develop a plan in the event of a closure. District 60 said the discussion surrounding the potential closure of Roncalli Stem Academy will continue.