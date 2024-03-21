Paul Rudd isn’t just a dad taking his daughter to Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour.’ He’s an actual Swiftie

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Paul Rudd has described himself in a new interview as somebody who lives his life “like someone’s grandfather,” but he does find ways to keep things young and fresh, including listening to the music of pop superstar Taylor Swift.

In an interview with MTV posted to YouTube on Thursday, Rudd said that his 14-year-old daughter loves Swift, but he made it clear that he, too, is a fan – and that his own Swiftie status is not by proxy.

“I think she’s really very good, I think she’s great,” the “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” star said.

He even knows a number of her songs that he sang along to during the “Eras Tour” concert he attended with his daughter in May, including “Mastermind,” “Cruel Summer” and “August.”

Earlier this month, Rudd spoke about going to the “Eras Tour” concert while appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” saying how “knocked out” he was by the experience.

“I just thought there was so much support and love and positivity,” he said. “And to feel that kind of feeling with that many people… It was incredible and she did it all.”

Rudd even swapped friendship bracelets with people at the show in May – which is something that’s become a ritual at “Eras Tour concerts – as seen in photos posted to social media by concertgoers.

The “Clueless” actor is also a well-known Kansas City Chiefs fan being a native of the Missouri town, and has a lot of love for the team’s all-star tight end – who is also Swift’s boyfriend – Travis Kelce.

“I’m a big fan of that team, and I have been my whole life,” he told MTV. “Travis Kelce is the greatest guy.”

Looks like Chiefs Kingdom and Swiftie-ville have a true fan in Rudd.

