Mayor Mobolade speaks on pothole progress in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade spoke today about the cities progress on potholes. He says a paving project is essential to fixing the issue.

With cold to warm weather shifts and freezing to thawing cycles, sometimes in the same day, the pattern highly increases the chances of our grounds cracking; creating what we know as potholes in the asphalt.

According to the city, they received over 1,200 potholes requests and have filled almost 18,000 potholes this year alone.

“Fixing potholes is a band-aid solution and only addresses the symptoms. The cure for all of these potholes is in passing 2C,” Mayor Yemi Mobolade said.

2C is a road improvement plan which serves as the main source for rebuilding and improving the condition of existing roadway infrastructure in the city.

The mayor says this voter-approved sales tax has reduced the cities damage claims to vehicles by nearly 80% since it was voted in in 2015 and again in 2019.

However, 2C is set to expire next year. The mayor says they are working to get it on November's ballot.

The city says they depend on drivers to report any potholes seen around Colorado Springs.

For more information on filing reports and the cities progress on potholes, click here.