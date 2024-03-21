3 men armed with gun rob 3 boys of their bicycles in Glen Burnie

By Kate Amara

GLEN BURNIE, Maryland (WBAL) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating an armed robbery of three youths in Glen Burnie.

County police said three men armed with a gun robbed a 12-year-old boy and two of his friends, stealing their bicycles just after 6 p.m. Sunday on Marley Neck Boulevard near Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard and Marley Middle School.

Police said the boys were riding through the neighborhood to a store, and when they stopped to fix a bike chain, the three men, who were said to be older and bigger, approached on foot and demanded the three boys’ bicycles.

Investigators said one of the men lifted his shirt to show he had a gun in his waistband.

The boys surrendered their bikes, and after making their way home, one of them and his mom reported the armed robbery to police.

“The three suspects fled with the bicycles, including the broken one,” Anne Arundel County police spokesman Marc Limansky told 11 News. “It is not common at all. This is kind of a shocking incident to this neighborhood. It’s not far from the school. It’s a populated area residential area.”

Detectives said they have descriptions of the three men and the distinctive clothing they wore, along with photos and registration numbers of the stolen bikes.

