Woodland Park PD attempting to ID suspects after skimming device found at City Market

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) is asking the public for help identifying four suspects after a skimming device was found at a self-checkout kiosk at City Market in Woodland Park.

The WPPD said the device was reported on the morning of Tuesday, March 19. It was confiscated and the department determined the skimming device was put in place around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 18.

According to the WPPD, four unidentified suspects arrived and left the store in what appeared to be a Toyota Sienna van. The department is asking the public for help in identifying these four individuals, who are pictured above.

If you think you may have been a victim of fraud due to this device, contact the WPPD at (719) 687-9262.