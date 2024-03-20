Motorcycle crash survivor reunites with healthcare staff who saved his life

By Alex Love

Click here for updates on this story

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas (KCTV) — What would you say to someone who saved your life? A Miami County man got the chance to say thank you during a heartwarming reunion at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

What began as a horrible car crash came to a happy ending Tuesday.

When Jim Price was first brought into the hospital, he was fighting for his life. But this time he walked in on his own to thank every healthcare provider for saving him. He now considers all of them part of his family.

Seeing Price standing and moving around on his own brought doctors and nurses so much joy.

“They said it’s good to see you walking, I didn’t think you’d be walking out of here period,” Price recalled. “So that was a big deal, then some of them call me the bionic man when they see me.”

Price does not even remember being rushed to the hospital after his motorcycle collided with a car in April of 2023. He was hospitalized for 76 days before several more months of physical therapy. In those long days and nights, his family motivated him to keep fighting.

“My dad went through Vietnam, Asian Orange disease, cancer and he fought it,” Price said, “and never gave up. It’s just in our nature not to give up.”

One of the first paramedics on the scene was Madeline Blankenship with Miami County EMS at the time. She was also in attendance Tuesday in Overland Park.

“He was initially unresponsive, and I could see some of the broken bones but not the extent,” Blankenship said. “So, we tried to splint what we could to stop further damage. So, to see him up and walking is a miracle.”

With hug after hug, doctors and nurses at Overland Park Regional Medical Center were honored as part of the hospital’s “Great Save” recognition.

“It feels so good to see all of our hard work from the whole entire team,” ICU Staff Nurse Debbie Novr told KCTV. “The whole floor, doctors, and nurses to see what we do so somebody is able to go home.”

Despite his love for riding his entire adult life, Price says his days on motorcycles are over, but he will take up new hobbies with camping and is looking forward to the future spending more time with his kids and grandchildren.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.