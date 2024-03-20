Skip to Content
News

Air Force conducts training flight for E-4B Nightwatch plane out of Nebraska near USAFA

Air Force
By
today at 12:18 PM
Published 12:33 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - You may have noticed a large plane flying over Colorado Springs today.

The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) says that the plane, an E-4B called Nightwatch, was flying in the area for a training flight and that it came from Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

USAFA said that they coordinated the flight to circle over the Academy when the entire cadet wing would be in their noon meal formation so that they would be exposed to Air Force missions.

USAFA added that Nightwatch is the largest aircraft to conduct a practice approach to Davis Airfield without landing

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content