Air Force conducts training flight for E-4B Nightwatch plane out of Nebraska near USAFA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - You may have noticed a large plane flying over Colorado Springs today.

The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) says that the plane, an E-4B called Nightwatch, was flying in the area for a training flight and that it came from Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

USAFA said that they coordinated the flight to circle over the Academy when the entire cadet wing would be in their noon meal formation so that they would be exposed to Air Force missions.

USAFA added that Nightwatch is the largest aircraft to conduct a practice approach to Davis Airfield without landing