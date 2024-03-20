A shooting investigation is now underway on Pueblo’s east side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shooting investigation is underway in Pueblo after one person was shot and injured. Pueblo Police say the incident happened Sunday night, March 17, on the city's east side.

There police say they saw several people in a red car shooting at another group of people. One person was shot and they were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. After a brief pursuit, officers were able to find the car. Along with several juveniles at an apartment complex just a few blocks down from the shooting scene.

Officers searched the apartment finding two handguns and an AK-47. Police also confirmed that both the car and one of the handguns were stolen.

No arrests have been made yet as police investigate, but they say if anyone has information about this incident to call Pueblo police.