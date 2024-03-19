Trump says he is ‘thinking in terms of’ backing 15-week federal abortion ban

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump is “thinking in terms of” supporting a 15-week federal abortion ban, he said in an interview that aired Tuesday.

“The number of weeks now, people are agreeing on 15, and I’m thinking in terms of that, and it’ll come out to something that’s very reasonable. But people are really, even hardliners are agreeing, seems to be, 15 weeks seems to be a number that people are agreeing at, but I’ll make that announcement at the appropriate time,” Trump said in a radio interview with “Sid and Friends in the Morning.”

Trump again reiterated his support for exceptions in the case of rape, incest and when the life of the mother is in danger.

The former president said in an interview last month he remained undecided about backing a federal abortion ban but said, “More and more I’m hearing about 15 weeks.”

President Joe Biden and his allies have attacked Trump over abortion as they seek to highlight the issue this year. Last month, after the New York Times reported that the former president has privately expressed support for a 16-week federal ban, the president said Trump was trying to “rip away your rights,” while he was “running to protect them.”

A Trump campaign spokesperson told CNN at the time that the former president had not committed to backing a national abortion ban. Trump would “sit down with both sides and negotiate a deal that everyone will be happy with,” she said in a statement in response to the Times report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.