Pueblo West middle school briefly locked down following “student altercation”
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) - A lockdown is now lifted at Liberty Point International, a middle school in Pueblo West.
District 70 says that a student altercation prompted a brief lockdown but the situation is now resolved.
The following statement was sent out to parents regarding the incident.
Good afternoon Liberty Point International Community,
Due to a student altercation, LPI is currently on lockdown. The situation is under control and all students are safe. Law enforcement and district administration are on-site. Further updates will follow.
Thank you.Liberty Point International
This is a developing story.