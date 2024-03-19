Pueblo West middle school briefly locked down following “student altercation”

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) - A lockdown is now lifted at Liberty Point International, a middle school in Pueblo West.

District 70 says that a student altercation prompted a brief lockdown but the situation is now resolved.

The following statement was sent out to parents regarding the incident.

Good afternoon Liberty Point International Community, Due to a student altercation, LPI is currently on lockdown. The situation is under control and all students are safe. Law enforcement and district administration are on-site. Further updates will follow. Thank you. Liberty Point International

This is a developing story.