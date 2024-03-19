Pueblo Police arrest suspect wanted for murder in Fort Collins after week-long search

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a man wanted on first-degree murder charges out of Fort Collins, a city north of Denver. This comes after a week-long search for him all throughout Colorado.

The Fort Collins Police Department has a warrant out for Adrian Pacheco's arrest. He was wanted for allegedly killing a man at an apartment complex located in the 700 block of Mangold Lane in Fort Collins on March 9.

Adrian Pacheco via Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Pueblo Police say Pacheco has ties to the Pueblo area, including a 2012 conviction for aggravated robbery. He was previously sentenced to eight years in prison for that crime.

"This morning, we were still looking for Pacheco. And then about 1:00 just prior to 1:00 PM, we got some information. We acted on that information. We attempted to contact Pacheco. There was a brief foot chase. He was captured," Pueblo PD Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said.

Earlier Tuesday morning, KRDO13 Investigates spoke with Pueblo PD about the urgent search for Pacheco since the date of the murder in Fort Collins.

"We received some information that he might be at a residence and residence on the east side. We went to that residence. We checked it," Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said. "The family members there were very cooperative with police. They allowed us to search and he was not found there."

PPD says Pacheco's family told them he no longer spent time around that residence. However, with long-standing ties to the area, the police department wanted the public to take note of Pacheco's noticeable facial tattoos and steer clear of someone they call a dangerous individual.

"We're going to approach him and contact him and make sure that he is, in fact, the person we're looking for. This guy is a dangerous person and you don't want to be hurt just trying to approach him yourself," Sgt. Ortega said.

Fort Collins PD has labeled this a "gang-related shooting," likely because of Pacheco's gang ties. However, family members of the victim, who are in fear for their own safety, tell KRDO13 Investigates the victim was not involved in a gang.

"I think there is a little frustration because gang-related is the word used, which sort of infers gang on gang. And I've been reassured by everyone I have spoken with that the victim was absolutely not in a gang or gang-involved," the family's attorney, Galen Trine said.

Pueblo PD is glad this type of "dangerous individual" is off the streets of Pueblo and Colorado more broadly.

"If he's willing to kill somebody in Fort Collins, you know, he's a dangerous person. And I'm glad he's off the streets. He'll be in our facility at least for a little bit until he gets extradited back to Larimer County," Sgt. Ortega said.