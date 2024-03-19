Colorado Springs Utilities warns customers about potential scams

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As we make our way into spring, Colorado Springs Utilities is warning residents of solar scams. This time of year is often desirable for homeowners looking to switch to solar.

It makes sense as we watch the days get longer and the weather gets more mild. However, Springs Utilities says with solar scams on the rise it's important to be educated as a consumer. That means getting multiple bids from several companies and researching heavily before signing any contracts.

The utility company also recommends checking out potential tax incentives and rebates on your own as many sales representatives may mislead customers about cost savings. For more information regarding solar energy and potential scams, click here.