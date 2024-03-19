1 lane of NB I-25 closed over S. Academy due to emergency roadwork to fix erosion near bridge

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Emergency roadwork is causing delays on northbound I-25 just south of Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Fountain Fire Department, one lane of northbound I-25 is closed over S. Academy Blvd. due to erosion near the highway bridge. The northbound exit to S. Academy is also closed. Southbound I-25 is open. The Fountain Fire Department said no injuries or accidents have occurred so they did not respond.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the moisture received during the recent snowstorm has caused saturation and erosion of the wall below the I-25 bridge. The erosion is under the right shoulder of northbound I-25 but is not affecting the roadway itself.

CDOT said they are stabilizing a "soil nail wall" and are also putting in large blocks to add support. The agency said they hope to have the work done by Wednesday morning. Until the work is done, one lane of northbound I-25 will remain closed.