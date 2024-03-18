Sportswomen of Colorado celebrates 50 years of women in sports

COLORADO (KRDO) -- A non-profit is celebrating 50 years of promoting, honoring, and empowering women in sports. They're called the Sportswomen of Colorado and were founded in 1974 out of necessity.

Each year the group hosts an inaugural women's sports award recognition event. Their most recent gathering was last night just in time for Women's History Month. It's an event that's come a long way since it first started making them the first in the country to recognize statewide achievement in female athletics.

Every year upwards of 40 honorees are celebrated at the organization's event. This includes the best of the best from high school, college, and professional teams. In the end, one individual or team is named Colorado's Sportswomen of the Year.