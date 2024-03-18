Skip to Content
News

Shooting investigation underway on east side of Colorado Springs

MGN
By
New
Published 3:16 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon on the east side of the city, near the Cimarron Hills area.

According to CSPD, the shooting happened near the 5500 block of Constitution Ave. and the department first received a call about it around 2 p.m.

CSPD said one person was taken to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. That individual's condition is unknown.

The department said this is believed to be an isolated incident and officers are working to develop suspect information. A suspect is not in custody at this time, CSPD said.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content