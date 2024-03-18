Shooting investigation underway on east side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon on the east side of the city, near the Cimarron Hills area.

According to CSPD, the shooting happened near the 5500 block of Constitution Ave. and the department first received a call about it around 2 p.m.

CSPD said one person was taken to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. That individual's condition is unknown.

The department said this is believed to be an isolated incident and officers are working to develop suspect information. A suspect is not in custody at this time, CSPD said.