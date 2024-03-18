Biden signs new executive order to improve women’s health research as reproductive health remains central to reelection pitch

By Sam Fossum, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is taking new executive action Monday to improve research on women’s health across the federal government as well as announce new actions being taken by several federal agencies as the White House seeks to increase funding for women’s health research.

While none of Monday’s actions are directly related to IVF research, the announcement comes as the Biden campaign has made reproductive health a focal point of his reelection campaign. Ever since Roe v. Wade was overturned, threats to abortion access and reproductive health have been animating voters critical to Democrats’ coalition.

“This is a huge opportunity for transformative change and will help improve the health and lives of women all across the country,” Dr. Carolyn Mazure, the chair of the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research, said in a call with reporters.

Biden’s new executive order Monday will integrate and prioritize women’s health across various federal agencies, fuel new research, and order the Office of Management and Budget and the Gender Policy Council to assess gaps in federal funding, according to the White House.

In addition to the executive order, Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden will be announcing over 20 actions or commitments being taken by several federal agencies. One of those efforts highlighted by the White House include a new effort from the National Institute of Health to direct “key investments” of $200 million to fund interdisciplinary women’s health research.

