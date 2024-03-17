Drier air is moving into our state, clearing our skies and paving the way for warmer and drier weather.

Chilly overnight low temperatures in Colorado Springs will drop down to the lower 20s under partly cloudy skies.

Monday will start out chilly but will reach the mid 50s, a bit cool for this time of year, but with lots of sun each day this week, daytime temperatures will hit the 60s by midweek.

Spring officially begins at 9:06 pm on Tuesday night, and we'll have the mild weather to go along with it.