Inmate dies after being found unresponsive, sheriff’s office says

By Hope Dean

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A Clarke County Jail inmate died Saturday morning, according to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.

Staff saw the 41-year-old woman unresponsive and “apparently in medical distress” near 1:45 a.m. She was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death, the sheriff’s office said. The woman’s name will not be released until her next of kin are notified.

