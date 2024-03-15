Skip to Content
News

Teller County issues State of Emergency

By
New
Published 3:58 PM

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Teller County Commissioners have now issued a state of emergency after a winter storm created major cleanup concerns for officials.

The county wide declaration comes just one day after the Town of Cripple Creek declared their own. KRDO has learned Teller County Commissioner Williams has been in contact with the Governor's office since Wednesday in anticipation of a possible state of emergency.

This is a developing story, and we will have live updates from our crew in Teller County tonight at 4, 5, 6 and 10 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Page

Sam Page is a Photojournalist for KRDO

You can connect with Sam by emailing him or on Twitter / Instagram

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content