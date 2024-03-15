Teller County issues State of Emergency

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Teller County Commissioners have now issued a state of emergency after a winter storm created major cleanup concerns for officials.

The county wide declaration comes just one day after the Town of Cripple Creek declared their own. KRDO has learned Teller County Commissioner Williams has been in contact with the Governor's office since Wednesday in anticipation of a possible state of emergency.

This is a developing story, and we will have live updates from our crew in Teller County tonight at 4, 5, 6 and 10 p.m.