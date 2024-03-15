Supreme Court denies request by student group to host drag show at West Texas A&M University

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Friday denied a request by a Texas college student group to host a drag show on campus, siding with the school’s decision to prohibit the performance.

Spectrum WT and two student leaders of the LGBTQ group filed an emergency petition with the high court asking that it be allowed to put on the show at West Texas A&M University. The ban, the group claims, violates the First Amendment.

The order by the Supreme Court on Friday doesn’t decide the issue but means the group will not be able to put on the performance while the litigation continues.

The litigation has been pending for nearly a year and was originally filed ahead of a scheduled drag performance last year, which was later moved off campus. This year, the group has scheduled the show for March 22.

The conservative 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in the case late next month.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

