READ: Fulton County judge’s decision allowing Fani Willis to continue prosecuting 2020 election interference case

(CNN) — Judge Scott McAfee ruled on Friday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can stay on and prosecute the Georgia 2020 election interference racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and 14 of his co-defendants.

McAfee said, however, that Willis would have to remove special prosecutor Nathan Wade from the case in order for her and her office to remain.

Read McAfee’s decision here:

