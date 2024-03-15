Manitou Springs faces aftermath of 20-plus inches of snow, and property damage from trees

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Manitou Springs residents are left cleaning up, after reportedly getting nearly two feet of snow over the course of the Spring storm this week.

Sean Owens, a resident of Manitou Springs says his new Chevrolet Camaro which he bought one month ago, became the latest victim of snowstorm damages, after being slammed by a large tree branch Thursday evening.

"I heard the branch break and just had a feeling, I come out and said Yep, it's on the Camaro."

Luckily, Owens escaped with just a broken side mirror, and dent to part of his door frame, as well as a small crack in the top right corner of the windshield. However, it comes after the car just returned from the shop two weeks ago.

It's the result of what residents measure as nearly 21 inches of dense snowfall, piling up since Thursday night.

Owens, who has lived in his home on Ruxton Avenue for over 45 years, says this snowfall is unlike any he can remember for decades.

"People talk about, you know, the blizzard of '79 and stuff like that, that's been about since I've seen it this bad, this fast."

Much like Owens driveway, the storm left snapped tree branches, ranging in size, strewn about city sidewalks and front yards. Some snagged electrical wires, with others almost taking out fences.

"When it just accumulates on top of itself with no wind like that, that stuff is heavy." he explained

Owens says although his Camaro was largely spared, his backyard and neighbors house are a different story.

"I've got some over-2,000 pounders back in the back[yard], that are down and tore up my dog run and luckily fell away from the house." added Owens.

Friday's sunshine helped with melting some of that snow, and revealing more blacktop in city roads, but as for the downed trees, and cleanup that lies ahead for Owens:

"I've been on the phone this morning trying to tell the insurance company that send me right [to hold] -- but I'm sure everybody else is in the same boat." said Owens.

If you have suffered damages from a tree that fell within your own property, you're unfortunately stuck with those costs. Conversely, if a tree or wire has fallen into your street, or public property, you should alert your local city, or town government.