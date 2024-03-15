‘I’m so lucky’: Former UFC fighter Mark Coleman is ‘breathing on his own’ after saving parents from house fire

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — Former UFC star Mark Coleman is breathing on his own in hospital after saving his parents from a house fire in Ohio, says his daughter Kenzie.

Coleman’s other daughter Morgan had shared on Instagram on Wednesday that her father was “battling for his life” after going back and forth into the house on Tuesday and was able to carry both of his parents from the fire.

In an update about the health of their father, which was posted by Kenzie to the 59-year-old’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, the former UFC heavyweight champion can be seen sitting up in bed and talking.

“Update: this is Kenzie. God is good. Miracles do happen. Our dad is breathing on his own. We want to thank you all for the love and support from the bottom of our hearts,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

“I’m the happiest man in the world,” says a visibly emotional Coleman. “Sweet God, I’m so lucky. I can’t believe my parents are alive.”

After the UFC star’s hospital admission in Toledo, Ohio, his longtime friend and fellow former UFC fighter Wes Sims said on Facebook that Coleman had been “intubated & sedated.”

After saving his parents, Coleman also attempted to rescue a dog, Hammer, from the blaze. Despite, his best efforts, Hammer passed away and Coleman was airlifted to hospital after an act that Morgan described as “heroic.”

“I had to make a decision because I got out of my room and went to the door and it was already horrible,” the 59-year-old Coleman said in the video. “I couldn’t breathe. I almost had to go outside and I went back in and got them. I can’t believe I got them but I couldn’t find Hammer.”

Kenzie reposted the video on her Instagram story and expressed her gratitude for the support the family had received.

“Thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” she wrote. “When I felt like I couldn’t stand up anymore, you all picked me back up.”

Coleman also received positive messages in the comments of the Instagram post from fellow UFC stars.

“Glad you’re OK stud,” wrote current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, while former two time champion Stipe Miocic said “So happy you are ok brother.”

Coleman is seen as one of the most influential fighters in UFC history, becoming the first ever UFC heavyweight champion. He retired with a 16-10 record and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2008.

Before turning to MMA, Coleman impressed as an amateur wrestler, winning an NCAA championship at Ohio State in 1988 and competing at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Spain.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Ben Morse contributed to this report.