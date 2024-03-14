Yet another inflation gauge came in hot for February

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — Rising energy prices helped to fuel yet another hot inflation reading for February.

A closely watched gauge of US wholesale inflation rose at its fastest pace in months, according to new data released Thursday. While a seasonal energy price surge is at the root of the gain, the latest Producer Price Index is yet another reminder of the arduous process to rein in inflation.

The PPI, which measures the average change in prices that producers and manufacturers pay to suppliers, rose 1.6% for the 12 months ended in February, leaping from a 1% increase in January, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Thursday. Economists had projected an annual gain of 1.1% for February.

On a monthly basis, PPI rose 0.6%. That’s double economists’ expectations for prices to rise 0.3% for the month. Energy prices soared 4.4% from January, the highest monthly increase since August 2023.

The hot PPI report comes two days after a similar reading from the Consumer Price Index, a closely watched gauge of inflation at the retail level. Gas prices, which have climbed to four-month highs because of a seasonal rise in demand and a switch to pricier fuel blends, lifted CPI higher on a monthly basis.

While the Federal Reserve more closely relies on underlying measures of inflation — specifically gauges that strip out the more volatile components of food and energy — the February data so far highlights the lengthy and bumpy road the central bank is on to bring down inflation.

Core PPI rose 0.3% for the month, a slowdown from the 0.5% jump in January. On an annual basis, core wholesale inflation measured 2%, in line with the yearly increase seen in January. Economists were looking for the annual core reading to moderate to 1.9%.

“This is certainly a sign that we’ve got more work to do if we’re going to get inflation closer to the Fed’s target rate [of 2%, as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index],” Kyle Anderson, clinical assistant professor of business economics at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, told CNN in an interview. “This is definitely a signal that, on all ends, both core and otherwise, that we’re still facing challenges.”

Energy prices accounted for 70% of final demand goods increase for the months, BLS said. But when taking energy and food out of that equation, core final demand goods still was up 0.3% from January, matching the highest monthly gains seen within the past year.

Final demand services rose 0.3% from January, a slowdown from the 0.5% uptick the month before.

“The trend has been that inflation has been falling on the goods production side, and that what inflation we’ve had has been driven by the service side,” he said. “This may change a little bit of that narrative.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

