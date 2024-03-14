Olivia Rodrigo hands out free emergency contraceptives at St. Louis concert

By Zoë Howes and Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Olivia Rodrigo made free emergency contraception available to concertgoers during her “Guts” tour stop in Missouri on Tuesday as part of her ongoing Fund 4 Good initiative.

As seen on social media, free emergency contraception, condoms and stickers with resources on accessing abortion care were made available inside the St. Louis venue where Rodrigo performed for concertgoers to take.

The contraceptives were provided by Right By You, a local organization that helps young people access reproductive care. The Missouri Abortion Fund partnered with Right By You to help hand out the products, according to a video the organization posted to their Instagram page that showed the table they set up with the various products they handed out.

CNN has previously reported that abortion is banned in Missouri, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Rodrigo shared on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday that a portion of the proceeds from her St. Louis concert will benefit both organizations. She also announced on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday that a portion of the ticket sales from that day’s concert in Omaha would benefit the Nebraska Abortion Resource organization and the Iowa Abortion Access Fund as part of the ongoing initiative.

The social media images showed text reading, “Funding abortion? It’s a good idea, right?” which is phrased in the same way as Rodrigo’s song “Bad Idea, Right?” off of the “Guts” album.

The effort to provide reproductive resources over the course of Rodrigo’s tour is part of Fund 4 Good, which is a “global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom,” according to the foundation’s website.

A portion of the proceeds from all “Guts” tour ticket sales will benefit the Fund 4 Good, a LiveNation news release announced in September.

CNN has reached out to Rodrigo for further comment.

Abortion restrictions in states including Missouri and Nebraska stem from the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June 2022, holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion. It was the most consequential Supreme Court decision in decades and has transformed the landscape of women’s reproductive health in America.

Rodrigo was performing at UK music festival Glastonbury the same weekend the decision was announced in 2022 and told the audience, “I’m devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this.”

The singer’s “Guts” tour across the United States, Canada and Europe kicked off in February and runs until August 14.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.