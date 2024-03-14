NY prosecutors say they’re willing to delay Trump hush money trial until late April

By Lauren del Valle, CNN

(CNN) — The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is willing to delay Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial for up to 30 days, according to a court filing.

The trial is currently scheduled to start on March 25.

Trump’s defense teams have employed a strategy of consistently trying to delay the trials past the election and this unexpected move — by one of the prosecution teams – throws the date for what is supposed to be the first trial into question.

The proposed delay is to review new materials turned over by federal prosecutors this week, the DA’s office said.

The US attorney’s office sent about 31,000 pages of discovery material Wednesday and will have more to share, the new filings states.

“Nonetheless, and although the People are prepared to proceed to trial on March 25, we do not oppose an adjournment in an abundance of caution and to ensure that defendant has sufficient time to review the new materials,” the filing says.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.