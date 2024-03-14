Nearly 500 victims of church sex abuse in France have received financial compensation

NICE, France (AP) — An independent French body in charge of a reparation program for victims of child sexual abuse by priests or church representatives says that nearly 500 people have so far received financial compensations from France’s Catholic Church. The Independent National Authority for Recognition and Reparation said in its annual report on Thursday that 1,351 victims have claimed compensation and other support. The body has approved compensation claims of 489 victims. Of those, 88 were granted the maximum of 60,000 euros, or about $65,000. The average age of those who have come forward as victims is 61. They were between 6 and 15 years old when they became victims of severe crimes, including rape.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.