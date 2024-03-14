Colorado Springs airport experiencing major delays due to winter storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- While it does not look like it outside, it's spring break for some in southern Colorado and that means lots of travelers trying to head for greener and warmer pastures.

Thursday though, they weren't having much luck.

Officials at the Colorado Springs Airport said the airport received several inches of snow and it caused major issues Thursday.

27 out of 34 flights were canceled Thursday, even with the airport snow team out all day evaluating conditions. They'll continue monitoring conditions through the two-day weather event.

The snow team utilizes snow brooms, plows, and blowers to ensure the airfield remains safe and operational for traffic coming in and out of the airport.

"Definitely check your flight status with your airline ahead of coming to the airport, as well as leaving yourself enough time," said Aidan Ryan, marketing manager for the Colorado Springs Airport.

If travelers have questions about the status of their flight at the airport, you should contact the airline and not the airport.

Make sure you stick with the KRDO13 team as we continue to monitor flights as this storm continues on Friday.