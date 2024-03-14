“74 years young and I’m out here shoveling and having a good time”: Colorado Springs resident helps those around his neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It wasn't just the messy commute that had people off to an early start on Thursday morning. Scores of homeowners and businesses were up bright and early to shovel all that wet, heavy snow. Several neighbors around the Colorado Springs area mentioned on social media that it was a real hassle, but others like Scott Flora said it serves as good exercise.

"As long as your back holds up, and your arms don't give out," Flora said.

Scott Flora moved to Colorado Springs back in 2019 and since then, he said one of his favorite things about living in the Rocky Mountains has been enjoying the winter weather.

"I grew up shoveling snow back in Illinois, so it's kind of a thing that I like to do and get out and just throw it around," said Flora.

Most days Flora stays inside with his wife, keeping busy with smaller chores. But on mornings like these, he said all that changes.

"I think I actually woke up at 8:00 this morning and waited to see if it was going to snow another four inches this morning."

By the time 12 o'clock hit, Flora was out the door even clearing a small bridge in his neighborhood.

"It takes a few minutes. It doesn't take a lot. You don't have to do the whole thing."

Flora knows it's not his duty, but he believes it's something that needs to be done.

"There's a walkway for kids going to school and neighbors going for walks, and you'll get cleared by the sun soon. But right now it needs to be cleared. It's a safety thing," Flora said.

And although this Illinois man is pushing 75, he said these types of activities keep his physical and mental health strong.

"I'm running the Saint Patrick's Day 5k on Saturday."

Flora said if this snow continues on Friday, then he will do the same thing once again.