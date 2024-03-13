James Conlon to retire as Los Angeles Opera music director after 2025-26 season, end 20-year tenure

James Conlon will retire as music director of the Los Angeles Opera at the end of the 2025-26 season, ending a 20-year run that will have spanned half the company’s history. Conlon made the announcement Wednesday, five days before his 74th birthday. He will become conductor laureate in 2026-27 and intends to return to the LA Opera as a guest conductor. Conlon replaced Kent Nagano for the 2006-07 season and has led more than 460 performances in LA of 68 operas by 32 composers. He tells The Associated Press he wants to dedicate himself to teaching new audiences about opera, orchestras and chamber music.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.