Be weather aware: What El Paso County residents need to have inside their vehicles

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Transportation officials are preparing for drivers to get stranded in the approaching winter storm.

AAA said they expect they will have to pull out several dozens of vehicles starting Thursday morning and they are urging people to keep extra jackets, snow boots, snacks, and blankets in their cars.

"We're not pulling out a lot of, you know, Kia Sorento, we're pulling out Ford F-150s, Jeep Wranglers, said Skyler, McKinley with AAA. "Remember, four-wheel drive does not mean four-wheel stop. And the laws of physics still apply to you. "

McKinley said people need to take road conditions like these seriously.

"This storm is going to be an interesting one. It will be probably the largest snowfall that we've seen this year or this season," said Corey Farkas, Public Works operator for Colorado Springs.

This is why emergency officials are urging you to be prepared. In the event you get stranded, you'll want to have a phone charger. Employees from AAA also recommend keeping cat litter in your car to help with traction if you get stuck.

"You also want to keep things like emergency reflectors that you can set up near your vehicle that can display, especially in these low visibility situations," added McKinley.

Making sure your gas tank is full to ensure you can keep your heater running is also recommended. Before you crank up the heat though, double-check your muffler to make sure it's clear of snow.

"For example, your car might be right up against a big snowdrift. You're not aware of it. It's not just falling snow blocking your muffler. It's actually your muffler situated in some snow. That can lead to dangerous carbon monoxide buildup, which can be fatal in the car's cabin," said McKinley.

Remember the Colorado law requires drivers to move over for stranded cars, and slow down for first responders.