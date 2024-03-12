Victim identified in deadly townhome shooting on southeast side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is now investigating a shooting that occurred on March 9, 2024, as a homicide after the victim died from apparent gunshot wounds.

CSPD says that on March 9, officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Stonecrop Ridge Grove. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound and immediately rendered emergency medical aid.

According to CSPD, despite lifesaving attempts by first responders, the man succumbed to his injuries.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 62-year-old Leonard Johnson from Colorado Springs.

CSPD says that they do not have a suspect in custody but, it is not believed to be a random act of violence, and detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident, including the development of potential suspect information.

This is the sixth homicide in the City of Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were four homicides.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.