Bill proposed to allow DMV electronic communications

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Lawmakers are debating a bill to make your experience at the Department of Motor Vehicles digital.

The Hamrick Bill aims to improve the DMV process by allowing electronic communication.

The House Finance committee passed legislation to allow notifications for things like vehicle registration, license plate renewals, and other motor vehicle transactions to be sent electronically.

It's something drivers at the DMV say would help them out greatly.

"I think that that could be really helpful because a lot of times when you call the DMV, it's hard to get in touch with someone. So, I think that that could be a good addition," Lorenzo Alcaraz said.

House committee members say printing and mailing items cost counties hundreds of thousands of dollars every year.

SO, they say the Hamrick Bill will not only save counties tons of money, but also help residents better navigate the DMV.

So far, the bill has moved forward with a unanimous 11 to zero vote from the finance committee.

The bill will now go to the house and senate for further debate. If it passes both, it will go to the governor for consideration.