5 Things to know for March 12: Super Tuesday II, classified docs, Boeing, Middle East, TikTok ban

(CNN) — If loving coffee is wrong, then I don’t want to be right. Many Americans have ingrained coffee in their everyday habits, with the average adult drinking over three cups daily, according to the National Coffee Association. But if you’re a hard-core coffee aficionado like myself, it may be wise to know the limit to how much caffeine you can have in your system. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.

1. Super Tuesday II

Voters in Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi and Washington will cast ballots today in a lineup of key primary elections. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are their party’s likely nominees after dominating their respective Republican and Democratic primaries on Super Tuesday last week. It’s widely expected that following these contests today Trump will attain the 1,215 delegates needed to clinch the Republican nomination and Biden will attain the 1,968 delegates required to clinch the Democratic nomination, officially setting up a rematch in November between the two rivals. This will mark the first rematch between a current and a former president since 1892.

2. Classified docs

A former Mar-a-Lago worker who unknowingly helped move classified documents spoke exclusively with CNN on Monday about what he saw at the former president’s private club and the subsequent fallout after a search there by federal investigators. The former employee, Brian Butler, revealed new details that could be crucial in Trump’s classified documents case, including that he was helping to move boxes to the airport at the same time Trump was greeting federal investigators at his property in June 2022. Meanwhile, all eyes today will be on special counsel Robert Hur, who investigated President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents. Hur is set to testify in the coming hours about his 388-page report released last month that concluded Biden mishandled classified material and improperly disclosed classified information as a private citizen.

3. Boeing

The US plane manufacturer Boeing is facing renewed criticism over a series of quality and safety issues. A pilot of a terrifying LATAM Airlines flight from Australia to New Zealand this week told those on board he temporarily lost control of his Boeing 787 after one of its instruments failed, a passenger said Monday. The episode resulted in a sudden drop that threw travelers around the cabin. About 50 people were injured, with one person in serious condition. Separately, United Airlines on Monday reported its fifth flight incident in a week after one of its Boeing 777-300 aircraft, carrying 183 passengers and crew, was forced to turn around due to a “maintenance issue.” Last week, an engine that ingested bubblewrap caught fire midair, while another flight lost a tire after takeoff.

4. Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “viability as a leader” is “in jeopardy,” according to an unclassified US intelligence report. Netanyahu has faced fierce criticism within Israel for his government’s failure to predict or forestall the October 7 Hamas attack, and public polling suggests many Israelis question whether his crushing military offensive in response is the best way to recover hostages. More than 30,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war began, according to the health ministry in the besieged territory. The UN’s World Food Programme chief also said Monday that famine is imminent in northern Gaza if the amount of aid entering the enclave does not increase “exponentially.”

5. TikTok ban

House Republicans are expected to vote Wednesday on a bill that would ban TikTok in the US unless it parts ways with its Chinese parent company ByteDance. Some lawmakers have alleged the video-sharing app — used by 170 million Americans — poses a national security threat because the Chinese government could force ByteDance to hand over the data of US TikTok users. The White House says President Biden is prepared to sign the bill, while former President Trump has signaled some uneasiness over the legislation. House Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers expressed confidence the measure would pass and downplayed Trump’s opposition, noting he previously supported the idea of cracking down on the app before abruptly reversing his stance. If enacted, the bill would give TikTok roughly five months to separate from ByteDance or else app stores in the US would be prohibited from hosting the app on their platforms.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Most self-driving systems get ‘poor’ ratings — except one

A prominent auto safety group said one hands-free driving system received an “acceptable” rating while most other systems received “poor” grades.

Scientists discover 100 potential new deep-sea species

Around 100 potential marine species were discovered near New Zealand — including one mystery creature.

Johnsonville sausages recalled due to contamination with rubber pieces

Just try not to think about the wurst case scenario.

More than a third of teens say they spend too much time on their phones

A new study finds more teenagers are craving a social media detox. Read why younger generations are scaling back their tech use.

Stone Age facial piercings found near wearers’ skulls in Turkey

Archeologists say they’ve discovered earring-like objects thought to be about 11,000 years old. They may be the first prehistoric facial piercings on record.

IN MEMORIAM

Eric Carmen, the former lead singer of The Raspberries known for ‘70s and ‘80s solo hits “All By Myself” and “Hungry Eyes,” has died. He was 74.

TODAY’S NUMBER

19.5 million

That’s roughly how many viewers watched the Oscars on Sunday, based on Nielsen data. It was the show’s highest rating in four years after viewership for all award shows slumped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Haiti needs peace. Haiti needs stability.”

— Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, announcing on Monday that he has resigned after weeks of mounting chaos and escalating gang violence in the Caribbean nation. The embattled leader came to power unelected in 2021 following the assassination of Haiti’s then-president. His tenure was mired in controversy and plagued by civil unrest.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Impeckable journalism

See how this Australian TV reporter handles a bird dive-bombing her and repeatedly pecking at her head!

