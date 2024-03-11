Trump says banning TikTok would help Facebook, even if it’s a national security threat

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says he still believes TikTok poses a national security risk. But he opposes banning the hugely popular app because doing so would help its rival, Facebook, which he continues to lambast over his 2020 election loss. Trump told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Monday that “without TikTok you’re going to make Facebook bigger and I consider Facebook to be an enemy of the people.” The comments come as Congress is considering a bill that would effectively ban TikTok and other ByteDance apps from the Apple and Google app stores as well as U.S. web hosting services.

