Oscar winners mix, dine on In-N-Out and dance the night away. Inside the Vanity Fair party

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Oscars celebrations were in full swing on Sunday night and no post-show event was more packed with the glittery crowd than the annual Vanity Fair party.

Taking place at The Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, Oscar winners Billie Eilish and Christopher Nolan walked the dimly lit room, clutching their golden statuettes. Other “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” talent were also in attendance, including America Ferrera, Margot Robbie, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt.

At one point, Eilish moved through the crowd, pumping her Oscar statuette in the air to the beat of a “What Was I Made For” remix, courtesy of the party’s DJ, as she sang along to the tune that won her the Oscar for best original song – her second. At just 22, Eilish is the youngest two-time Oscar winner.

The party’s guestlist wasn’t limited to the film industry. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi were there, chatting with Hollywood veteran Sally Field. Pelosi handed her phone to her date to capture a photo with Field.

Also in the mix were Usher, Ciara, Camila Cabello, Cardi B and Chloe and Halle Bailey. By the dance floor, Cardi B asked “The Little Mermaid” star, who a new mom, how her baby was doing.

“Barbie” director Greta Gerwig was spotted grooving to “Dance the Night Away” by Dua Lipa, a song featured on her film’s soundtrack, with her “Barbie” star Hari Nef. Nearby, Lizzo and her boyfriend scoped out the dance floor and were later seen linking their arms while taking a shot together.

There was a peak-aughts reunion with Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, Lindsay Lohan and Kim Kardashian all in attendance. Kardashian wore a beige, waist-cinching gown as she fluttered around the party with Baltimore Ravens wide receiver O’Dell Beckham Jr.

And yes, of course, Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch Kris Jenner showed up with daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. At one point, Kris ran over to Field, who earlier in the night was among the former winners to present best actress, and introduced her to Kendall.

Demi Moore also made the afterparty a family event, attending with her three daughters – Rumer, Tallulah and Scout Willis. (Overheard: Moore speaking to Finneas about her dog.) Nearby, Elizabeth Banks appeared to be excited while talking to Usher, telling him an animated story, saying, “I lost my mind!”

It wouldn’t be a super soiree without Marvel superheroes. “Captain America” star Chris Evans and his wife Alba Baptista chatted with friends on the patio, while Damon and his wife Lucia took a group selfie with “Thor” star Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky as “Toxic” by Britney Spears played in the background. Later on, Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo made his way through the crowd, which took a hulking effort, after posing for a photo with a friend.

“White Lotus” co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Jennifer Coolidge caught up at a high-top table. Later on, Sweeney was spotted on the dance floor with her “Euphoria” co-star Maude Apatow – whose dad, famed director Judd Apatow, was also bopping around the party. Coolidge eventually ended up at the bar showing off her bejeweled evening clutch to “Beetlejuice” star Catherine O’Hara.

Barry Keoghan hung out with his “Masters of the Air” co-star Callum Turner, and later met up with singer Sabrina Carpenter. Chelsea Handler was around the corner telling a friend “we need to gossip,” and then was pulled away by Sofia Vergara.

Sam Rockwell, Justin Theroux and Jason Bateman gathered on the dance floor and were greeted by Olympian Shawn White and Nina Dobrev. Theroux showed off his dance moves much to Rockwell’s delight.

Servers passed around trays of In-N-Out burgers, which Rita Moreno delighted in while holding court on one of the many plush couches stationed throughout the party to nosh on her burger. (Photographers took photos of director Steven Spielberg taking a photo of his burger.)

This year marked the 30th anniversary of Vanity Fair’s glamorous invite-only Oscars celebration.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.