HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge to leave Biden administration later this month

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden announced Monday that Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge will leave the administration.

Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman will serve as acting secretary when Fudge departs, the White House said. Principal deputy secretary Olivia Dalton said in a briefing Monday that Fudge will be leaving at the end of the month.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

