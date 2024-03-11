Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge to leave Biden administration later this month

By
Published 10:29 AM

By Nikki Carvajal, CNN

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden announced Monday that Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge will leave the administration.

Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman will serve as acting secretary when Fudge departs, the White House said. Principal deputy secretary Olivia Dalton said in a briefing Monday that Fudge will be leaving at the end of the month.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content