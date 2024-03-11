Driver identified in fatal March crash on north side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the driver from a fatal crash on March 2 at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Vickers Drive.

CSPD says that when emergency personnel arrived on the scene they found a vehicle on fire and later discovered the driver was deceased inside.

According to CSPD, the investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling southbound on North Academy Boulevard at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve in the road, traveled into the northbound lanes, and struck the east side curb line. The vehicle then rolled and caught fire.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 58-year-old Anthony J. Gordon.

CSPD says that speed is being considered as a factor in this investigation.

This is the 13th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 11 traffic fatalities. In the past 365 days, there have been 52 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.