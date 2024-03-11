CSPD will go on priority dispatch and accident alert status at 2 a.m. tonight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will go on priority dispatch and accident alert status tonight at 2 a.m., Tuesday, March 12.

CSPD said an internal computer system upgrade in the communications center is happening at this time. Normal dispatching should return at 10 a.m. on March 12.

According to CSPD, during this time the department will continue to respond to in-progress life-threatening emergencies. Community members who experience an emergency during this time should still call 9-1-1. Any other non-emergency situations or crimes should be reported online or after 10 a.m. on March 12, if possible, the department said.

During this time, CSPD will also respond to serious traffic crashes involving death or serious bodily injuries. If you are involved in a traffic accident without a fatality or injury requiring medical attention, there is no suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, all drivers are present with license, registration, and insurance information, and there is no damage to public property, you should exchange information and follow the procedure for completing an online cold report.

For more information on reporting minor traffic crashes and non-emergency crimes, visit https://coloradosprings.gov/online-reporting