COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for a missing at-risk adult.

CSPD says that 69-year-old Michael Ryan Phelps was last seen in the area of Garden of the Gods and I-25.

He was last seen in a brown long-sleeve shirt, khaki pants, and a green hat.

If you have seen or know the location of Mr. Phelps please contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.