Colorado Springs fire responding to grass fire near downtown Colorado Springs

Published 3:46 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a grass fire near I-25 and Cimarron.

CSFD says that multiple crews are responding and people are asked to avoid the area.

3:55 p.m. Update: Engine 3 on scene reporting a small 20X20 fire, not spreading. Upon arrival, the fire was smaller than it appeared. Engine 3 will stay on scene all other units responding are now back in service.

