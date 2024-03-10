Pikes Peak Crimestoppers: Bike Theft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - If you love Colorado, you've probably spent some time biking on trails or just throughout town.

However, just how safe is your bike when you lock it up?

According to Colorado Springs Police, over 500 bikes were stolen in 2024 alone. Of those 500, less than 1% are ever returned to their owner.

So, what can you do to stop it?

Chairman for Pikes Peak Crimestoppers, Don Addy, says most bicycles are generally stolen to be sold.

Addy says this most commonly happens online through places such as Facebook marketplace or Craigslist.

Anytime you see a deal online that is too good to be true chances are it may be stolen goods, according to Addy.

In regard to the best tactic to prevent bike theft, Addy says the easiest and best way is to never leave the bike unsecured, even for a few minutes.

If you secure it to a bike rack, only use a high-quality U-type lock; not a cheap cable-type lock that’s easily defeated.

Another important step is to record your serial number from the bike when it's purchased, so police can track it.

Bikers may also take detailed pictures of their bike, so it can be easily identified.

Addy says less than 1% of bicycles stolen in Colorado Springs are ever recovered.

They’re commonly stolen from open garages, front porches of homes, non-secured/locked racks attached to vehicles, and outside of businesses when left unsecured, according to Addy.

If you've witnessed a crime in your area, contact Pikes Peak Crimestoppers at (719) 634-7867.