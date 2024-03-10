Mild Monday and Tuesday

Dry and a bit warmer weather for Southeast Colorado for the next few days with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. While we enjoy our sunshine, a weak weather disturbance will bring a few snow showers across the Northern and Central mountains. But then colder and wetter weather returns to our state for the rest of the week.

A powerful Pacific storm system will wrap colder and wetter air around it and settle into the northern High country, producing a generous amount of snow. Here in the Southeast parts of the state, temperatures will cool back into the mid 50s and rain showers will wet the area throughout the day.

But then colder air settles in on Thursday mixing the rain with snow all day. It's too early to talk about accumulations, but it does seem likely that we'll see a few inches of wet slush on Thursday evening.

Cool and unsettled weather will stay throughout the weekend, with more mountain snow and showers for the Southern Front Range.