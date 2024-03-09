Luka Dončić becomes first player in NBA history to have six straight 30-point triple-doubles

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić became the first player in NBA history to have six straight 30-point triple-doubles in the team’s 142-124 win over the Pistons in Detroit on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Slovenian finished with 39 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds, passing Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook’s mark of five straight set in 2017.

Doncic also netted his fifth straight 35-point triple-double, extending his own record. He also added three steals and two blocks, becoming the first player since NBA legend Michael Jordan to record that stat line in an NBA regulation game, according to the team.

The Mavericks are next scheduled to play on Monday on the road against the Chicago Bulls.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.